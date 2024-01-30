Why must Ekumfi suffer because of one man? - Omanhene replies Akufo-Addo's neglect comment

Omanhene of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Odeefour Akyin VIII

The Ekumfi Traditional Council has expressed its displeasure with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of intentionally depriving Ekumfi residents of development.

This dissatisfaction stems from the President's comments suggesting that the people of Ekumfi were denied development because they voted against the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate, Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections.



The Council is also demanding scientific data from the president to support his claim that Ato Cudjoe should have been retained by the people of Ekumfi and to justify the alleged denial of development.



Addressing the media in Ekumfi, the Omanhene of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Odeefour Akyin VIII, criticized the President's remarks, calling them unfortunate.



He emphasized that the people of Ekumfi exercised their democratic rights and should not be punished for their voting choices.



“The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was seen in a viral video after some family of the late President Prof. Atta Mills visited him at the Jubilee House, categorically stating that he has denied the people of Ekumfi the much-needed development because they did not vote for Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, the New Patriotic Party candidate in the 2020 elections.

"There is no provision in the 1992 Constitution which mandates the President to decide who the people of Ekumfi or for that matter any other constituency must vote for. We cannot understand why the President has abandoned all ongoing developmental projects in the constituency, particularly the construction of roads.



“The people of Ekumfi are struggling because they did not vote for his preferred candidate, Kingsley Ato Cudjoe. But I believe that accurate data can justify the President’s claim, and so we need the data,” Odeefour Akyin VIII said.



Odeefour Akyin VIII expressed concern over the abandonment of ongoing developmental projects in the constituency, especially road construction, and called for the President to fulfill the promises made to be a father for all.



He highlighted that Ato Cudjoe, the president's preferred candidate, lost in the NPP internal parliamentary primaries, questioning why Ekumfi should suffer due to the neglect of one person by his own party members.



"But we want the President to know that the same Ato Cudjoe who is preferred by the President and whose exit from Parliament has become the reason the people have neglected Ekumfi, has once again lost miserably in the NPP internal parliamentary primaries. So why must the chief and people of Ekumfi suffer just because of one person who has been neglected by his own party people," the chief stated.

The Ekumfi Omanhene urged the people of Ekumfi to remain calm while efforts are made to address the issues, emphasizing respect for the President's position despite the grievances.



