Why outdoor a 9-year-old baby – PV fires Akufo-Addo over commissioning of Ameri Plant

Former Presidential Staffer , PV Jantuah Boateng Dadson

Former Presidential Staffer under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, PV Jantuah Boateng Dadson, has taken it out hard on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decision to commission and rename the 9-year-old Ameri Power Plant.

In a scathing remark, PV Jantuah expressed his disapproval of the president’s actions, stating that there is no logic in commissioning an existing 9-year-old plant simply for the purpose of renaming it.



He likened the act to a family holding a baby christening, otherwise an outdooring ceremony for their 9-year-old child.



“There is no sense in what President Akufo-Addo wants to do. It's like a family holding an outdooring ceremony for their 9-year-old child," he stated.



Speaking in an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusunkommo on Abusua 96.5FM, PV Jantuah labeled the commissioning as an unnecessary squandering of state resources.



He emphasized that if the plant needed relocation due to excessive losses, that decision would be justified.



However, he firmly insisted that the act of commissioning it was a wasteful expenditure of state funds, suggesting that the resources allocated for the ceremony could be better utilized to support school feeding programs in at least 10 districts.

Jantuah contended, “If you have seen that the line losses are too much and as a result, you want to relocate the Ameri Plant, it’s an intelligent decision. What matters most is the plant being relocated and working, but commissioning it is needless.



“The amount they will spend on commissioning can cater for at least 10 district school feeding programs," he opined.



Background



The Volta River Authority (VRA) has relocated for commissioning, 6 out of the 10 units of the AMERI Thermal Power Plant to Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the plant under its new name, the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP).



The move has since caused a stir, as some members of the NDC under whose tenure the plants were procured, have accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of deploying deceptive means to rename the Ameri Power Plant.