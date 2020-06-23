Politics

Why party didn’t protect 40 defeated NPP MPs – John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu says he had received several complaints about the style of management of the party ahead of the party primaries last weekend by some of the defeated Members of Parliament (MPs).

“There are complaints about management of the party by the MPs which is nothing to write home about. So, if you are looking at MPs you want to protect, you may end up adding such MPs to it.



For instance, if you understand the dynamics on the grounds you won’t dare do so”, he told an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



According to him “it’s not that because the person is an MP, then we will protect all. Sometimes, the consequences of that protection are very dire.



“Let me give you a typical example, for instance in the year 2008, only three constituencies were the reasons why His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo didn’t become the president of the Republic of Ghana.”

“It arose as a result of unresolved primaries. For instance, if you take Bekwai constituency, that is one; Nsuta-Kwamang constituency, we had a candidate who wanted to contest and by the vetting process he didn’t qualify, he decided to go independent and that took a chunk of votes from our presidential candidate”







“If you take Bosome-Freho in that year, another typical example, if you add Nkawkaw these four constituencies we only needed close to 6000 to enter the elections first round; we couldn’t get it”, he pointed out.



“The skirt and blouse that occasioned by unresolved primaries were enormous that denied us victory. If you are not managing the party well is a worry”, she added

