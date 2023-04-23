61
Why pull down La General Hospital without building a new one – Mahama asks Akufo-Addo

John Mahama 1 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned the thought that went into President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to demolish what was a fully-fledged La General Hospital serving the La and surrounding communities in the Greater Accra.

The hospital, which was upgraded from a Polyclinic into a General Hospital by President Mahama to expand and improve access to quality healthcare to the people was surprisingly razed to the ground in 2019 for the construction of a new hospital.

Four years after the demolishing of the hospital, which was serving thousands of patients, the promised work on a new structure is yet to commence.

President Akufo-Addo, ahead of the 2020 elections, cut sod to commence work on the project. Three years later, work is still yet to start, denying the people healthcare and destroying the businesses of many who provide services in and around the facility.

Addressing supporters, branch, and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the La Dadekotopon and Klottey Korle Constituencies, Mr Mahama asked government why it pulled down the hospital.

“If you knew you were not ready to build a new hospital, why go and pull it down?” he asked.

Mr. Mahama who is gearing up to lead the NDC to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections assured the people that the next NDC administration will continue with its expansion, improvement, and development of health infrastructure in La and other underserved and unserved communities.

