Why question a nurse doing her job? - Former Ambassador asks NSS Director

Ambassador Daniel Agyekum

Ambassador Daniel Agyekum has expressed worry and shock at people who throw the weight about with the common phrase WHO ARE YOU?

He believes persons in public office have been given unlimited power and authority when in actual fact they are to serve the people.



Using the classical case of the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme where he vented his anger on a nurse who called his daughter a House Officer to return to the Manhyia District Hospital to conclude a procedure she started.



In the ensuing enrage and vituperation, the NSS Director hurled invectives on the nurse challenging her authority hence the WHO ARE YOU commentary.



This Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum is unhappy with the consistent abuse of public office holders.

“That so-called director of national service, who is he directing, what is he directing? That common expression, do you know who I am, depicts arrogance, let me ask who is he. Who the hell does he think he is? Is the hospital his, is Asanteman his? You see people raise themselves above the people who they are to serve”, he wondered



“People must come off their high horses and know that they are in positions to serve, administratively there is no justification for any leader to speak in this way to a subordinate how much more crossing the carpet to do this”. He counselled.



Mr. Agyekum insists regardless of what the Nurse on duty did, it does not warrant such running down by a so-called leader in society.



“What could have been the fault of a nurse drawing the attention of a Doctor to come and complete an incomplete procedure to warrant insults? Why should a father and a leader do that? Even as a man I was in tears when I heard the audio, what at all has dis this nurse do to deserve this”, he emphasized.