8
Menu
News

Why should 'Yoo ke Gari' now be called 'Gobe' – Ayikoi Otoo fumes

Gobe Gobe Beans And Plantain File Photo

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The President of the GaDangme Council has fumed at the trend of calling one of the Ga people's staple food made with gari, oil and beans gobe.

"The name of my favourite food: 'Yoo ke gari', to wit beans and gari in the Ga language, has all of a sudden been turned into gobe," he worried.

"Changing the local name for this staple food is dangerous," he said.

The former diplomat expressed his displeasure with the evolution of the name for the food speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s 6:00 am news on Friday, April 14, 2023.

He argued that this portends great danger for the country.

"Our foods were prepared and sold widely; and we all knew 'Yoo ke gari or Yoo ke tatale (beans, gari and ripe plantain)'. Today, we hear the same food being referred to as gobe.

"I have through out my adult life witnessed the shedding off of the beautiful flowers from the Ga Dangme tree we came to meet. Ga Dangme language was widely spoken and taught in our schools; Ga Dangme books were in abundance; church services; singing and preaching were all done in the GaDangme language and interpreted in Akan," he reminisced.

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana