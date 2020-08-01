General News

Why should a past president dream of contesting an incumbent? – Akufo-Addo asks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he still finds it strange that a former president, John Mahama has decided to contest him in the forthcoming elections.

According to President Nana Addo, this is the first time a former president is contesting an incumbent, adding that the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians other than the ‘incompetence and corruption’ Ghanaians witnessed under his tenure.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, Nana Addo established that Ghanaians will be making a grave mistake if they in the unlikely even vote for the opposition NDC and John Dramani Mahama in the December polls.



“This is the first time in our history that an incumbent president and an immediate past president is contesting for an election. Ghanaians should ask themselves what Mahama used his power for while he was in government. It’s not as though Mahama hasn’t been president before, he has. He did more than four years because he was even a vice president. What did he do? What’s his record that is making him seek a second term?” he queried.



President Akufo-Addo has for that matter appealed to Ghanaians not to make the “biggest mistake” again of entrusting the country’s resources and future into the hands of John Mahama because he believes his performance is the worst in the past 30years.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently in the Ashanti Region as part of the regional working tour he embarked on since last week.



Watch Akufo-Addo's interview on Wontumi TV below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.