Why should you elect a ‘fraud’ and an ‘imposter’ – Sekou Nkrumah lashes out at Onzy

Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, says he does not understand why the Convention People’s Party (CPP) will allow an Egyptian posing as a son of Kwame Nkrumah to contest for an executive position and win as vice chairman.

According to him, if a character like Onzy Anwar aka Onzy Kwame Nkrumah managed to even get a Ghanaian birth certificate, “then whoever signed that certificate should be arrested".



“So these useless CPP people have no shame? How can they elect a fraud, an imposter as vice chair! Onzy Anwar is a full blooded Egyptian so how can this shameless con artist hold a position in a Ghanaian party?…how could they have vetted that imposter and given him the go ahead?”, Sekou quizzed on his Facebook timeline.



Sekou Nkrumah further wrote: “There is something very wrong with that party! Or is the problem deeper than that? Are we Ghanaians without shame? Have we lost our decency? This indeed is the most shameful day in the history of Ghana!”.



He welcomed the decision of the CPP to give Ivor Kobina Greenstreet the nod to lead the party into the 2020 general elections as flagbearer, but warned both him and the CPP to expose that "fraud" among them.



“If Ivor and the CPP want to be taken seriously then this is a great opportunity to do so! By exposing that fraud among them they will be giving a clear message that integrity stands tall in the corridors of the party!



“Ivor and his cronies in the CPP should bow their heads in shame! They have not only disgraced the party, but also have publicly dragged the name of Kwame Nkrumah into the mud!” his post read further.

Onzy Kwame Nkrumah contested for the National Chair position of the CPP against Emmanuel Ogbojor and John Benjamin Davids.



After the votes were cast, Emmanuel Ogbojor won with 125 votes and thus becomes chairperson, with Onzy Kwame Nkrumah who won second place with 84 votes being thus elected vice chairperson according to the rules. Benjamin Davids polled 39 votes, thus securing no elected position. Seven votes were rejected.



