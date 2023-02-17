Why some top countries are headed toward digital currency

Digital currency is the future

Source: Evans Obiri, Contributor

The Bank of Ghana has partnered Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to pilot a general-purpose Central Bank Digital Currency (retail CBDC) in Ghana, West Africa.

If there is one thing most of us know about cryptocurrencies, it is that they aren’t linked to a specific country of origin.



JP Morgan is rolling out the first US bank-backed cryptocurrency to transform the payments business



Are we going to experience a salvage in the crypto industry?



Most entities like D.E.B.T (Decentralized, Ecofriendly, Blockchain, Technology) partnered with IXGlobal are already on the path to salvage the crypto industry.



D.E.B.T which proves to be supported or backed by exploration commodity industry like oil, natural gas, gold, alum, agriculture, beverage and real estate are doing the most to bring value to the entire crypto space hence investors and crypto enthusiasts for the first time have a crypto project backed by real world assets.



This goes a long way to support the statement by financial regulators that crypto must be backed by tangible physical commodity assets and not market sentiments.

Real World Projects



Every project within the DEBT ecosystem has it's own tokenomics and backed by real-world commodities.



Blockchain and cryptocurrencies can be complex and overwhelming to many individuals. For years we have all been hearing about blockchain and many of us want to get involved, but simply don't know how. DEBT has taken the guesswork out of it. No fake meme coins here! Real projects are tied to real assets.



To participate in this project you must acquire D.E.B.T Xnode Utilizing DEBT's Box's proprietary software, you can create a portfolio of blockchain miners. By purchasing and managing different software node licenses you can earn rewards from several asset classes, all from the comfort and convenience of your own home.



