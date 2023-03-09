Why the Ghana Armed Forces deleted initial Ashaiman swoop statement

General E. Aggrey Quashie, the Director-General, Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces

Some personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces invaded Ashaiman Official Town in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in search of the murderers of their young colleague.

Several videos of the incident, captured by some residents, went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising those who were outside.



Following the operation, a March 8, 2023, press release was posted on various social media platforms of the military, signed by General E. Aggrey Quashie, Director-General, Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.



In the press statement, the military confirmed that its personnel had conducted the swoop at Ashaiman not to avenge the murder of Trooper Sherrif Imoro but rather to hunt down his murderers.



“GAF wishes to state categorically that the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime,” part of the statement read.



The said statement was later taken down from all platforms, apparently to rectify some clerical mistakes.

There was a date error on the release that had already gone viral within minutes of publication.



The date for the swoop was captured as Tuesday, March 8, 2022, which was a mistake that was rectified in the new statement that was reposted almost an hour later.



The military arrested 184 suspects after their operation, out of which 150 have since been released, whiles 34 are undergoing further screening, MP for the area Ernest Henry Norgbey confirmed in an interview with TV3.











