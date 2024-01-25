Why the OSP can no longer prosecute Cecilia Dapaah's case - Kissi Agyebeng explains

Kissi Agyebeng is the Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has explained why it had no option but to refer the case of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Dapaah, and her husband, John Kufuor.

The two had been accused of corruption and corruption-related offences after two of their house helps reportedly stole $1 million and €300,000 in cash, and other valuable items from their residence at Abelemkpe.



Kissi Agyebeng, at a press briefing in Accra, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, explained that after seven months of investigating, it has come to the conclusion that it does not have the power to prosecute or take any further actions against the embattled former minster.



He said that its investigations, which were done both in Ghana and abroad, showed that the huge amounts of money found at Cecilia Dapaah’s properties are possibly proceeds of a money laundering and structuring scheme, which it has no mandate to prosecute.



He added that the proper thing to do was to hand the case and all of the evidences it has gathered to the proper state authority which is mandated by the laws of the country to look into such cases, and this institution is the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



“After seven months of investigation, what more can we do… we operate within the confirms of the law and since the law that created the OSP did not grant it such direct mandate in respect of suspected money laundering. But the law that created the Economic and Organised Crime Office states specifically that they have a mandate in respect of suspected money laundering.



“Now after seven months of investigation, we have a body of evidence, so if we have come to the conclusion that it seems to us that it is more in relation to suspected money laundering, the proper thing to do is to refer it to the state institution with the direct mandate as stated in the act,” he explained.

The Special Prosecutor also stated that its conclusion on the matter does not mean that Cecilia Dapaah and her husband are guilty of money laundering.



He added that it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can find the former minister guilty of the crime in question.



“It (the OSP's findings) is only conclusive if a court of law so says that the person has engaged in such conduct. For us, as investigative and prosecutorial authorities, we can only use such languages as suspected, that is why persons who are under investigation are suspects, not convicts,” he stated.



BAI/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



