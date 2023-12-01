Why there are fights at most funerals in Ghana – Ahunobobrim Prah Agyensaim VI explains

The Paramount Chief of the Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, has explained that, perhaps, the main reason there are a funeral related fights and disagreements in the country, and even around the world.

According to him, while death is a present thing and which not so many people think about, it should actually be prepared towards.



He told Etsey Atisu, host of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, that this non-preparedness is one of the biggest falls for many families, leading to disagreements when one of their relatives dies.



Nana Prah Agyensaim VI was explaining this to Etsey Atisu after he asked him a question on which of the places in his palace – regarded the biggest on West Africa, is his most favourite.



Answering the question, he said his personal mortuary is his most favourite place.



With that answer, he explained why such a place intrigues him, adding that it reminds him of his mortality.

“Death is not present, and I’m not surprised. And I don’t enjoy; I don’t think about it but I prepare towards it, because I’m an ordinary human being. I must know I will go, so, perhaps to the youth and everybody, you will go one day, so, if you want to do insurance for your kids or your family, do it, because you will go.



“Almost every funeral, there are fights because we don’t prepare ourselves for the inevitable. We are running from the fact that we will die one day, and Ehunabobrim doesn’t run; I face int, I prepare for it,” he explained.



The Assin Kushea chief has also earned for himself the bragging rights of being the traditional ruler of the cleanest town in Ghana.



The stories about how that came to be, plus other very interesting details about what you will find in the biggest palace in West Africa, are captured in this episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the video below:





