Why these influential traditional leaders have given Ghanaians a lot to talk about

These three prominent traditional leaders have given people a lot to talk about

Before now, the conversations have been on what the 1992 constitution states in Article 276: “chiefs should not take part in active party politics but any of them who are qualified for any public office can be so appointed (paraphrased).

Over time, there have been several arguments and counter-arguments on whether or not this is a practical thing, and whether the same can apply in the current dispensation of politicking in the country.



That notwithstanding, there have been the mavericks and the unconventional traditional leaders who have gone directly against the constitution to do their own ‘things.’



But there has always been one aspect of the role of traditional leaders in politics that has always been welcomed: the fact that chiefs are free to pass comments on national issues or generally on matters that involve the development of the country.



And this feature article focuses on exactly that; looking at what some prominent traditional leaders in the country have said about some major things in the country, as well as about other people.



But even more specifically, what is it that some three prominent traditional leaders done that have given Ghanaians a lot to talk about?



Here they are:







Togbe Afede XIV



In June 2022, the Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, grabbed major headlines when he decided not to accept an amount of over GH¢365,000 ex-gratia paid to him for serving on the Council of State between 2017 and 2020.



According to him, it was not appropriate to receive the said amount when he had been paid monthly for serving as a Council of State member.



In a press statement on Monday, June 6, the traditional leader said he did not think the over GH¢365,000 ex-gratia was made to trap him.

"While working on my tax returns towards the end of last year, I received tax receipts from the Council of State Secretariat that indicated that some money was paid into my bank account in July, 2021 as ‘Ex Gratia’ for my four-year work as a member of the Council of State, 2017-2020.



"I applied for and received a statement from my bankers that confirmed that indeed some money was paid into my account. I eventually confirmed from the Council of State Secretariat that the sum of GH¢365,392.67 was paid into my account as Ex Gratia.



“I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated. I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However, I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges. So, I was very uncomfortable with it,” Togbe Afede XIV explained in his statement.



This news became a talking point for many people in the country, with some praising the chief for the gesture, while others called him out for what they believed was a hypocritical decision.



Expressing shock over the criticisms in a radio interview later, Togbe Afede XIV reiterated that his four-year part-time job as a Member of the Council of State does not merit such quantum of money as an extra reward.



“My joy turned sadness because I knew there was no way I would spend that kind of money. I was very surprised about the sheer quantum of money that I was going to be paid, and I thought that for four years of work, that in all honesty, it was part-time work, I did not think that it merited such amount of extra reward, after I have enjoyed monthly salaries.



“Of course, there are other privileges whether I enjoyed them or not is neither here nor there...but I thought the salaries were more than enough,” the former Council of State member explained.







Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



Being arguably the most powerful traditional leader in Ghana, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, grabbed major headlines last week when he was reported to have rejected the candidacy of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong.



Dr. K. K. Sarpong had been nominated as the Paramount Chief of Offinso, but according to the Asantehene, his objections to the nomination was because it did not follow due process.

He said that family heads who led the nomination process of Dr. Sarpong did not have the mandate to do so and that they also failed to consider some persons who have rights to the Offinso stool.



“Kofi Kodua Sarpong has lived a good life, he has achieved a lot in life. If he is the person, you the elders of Offinso want, you should have come to me and told me that you want him to be your chief if I accept him. Is that not what you should have done? And now that you have gone your own way and you are having difficulties you are coming to me for what?



“I have cancelled all the pleas of the family head (Atta Kwabena). Mother, I have cancelled the pleas he (the family head) brought to you because the family head himself does not have the right to come close to the stool and for that matter bring you pleas. There is a curse on him that he was to take off.



“That is why I was asking the elders why they will let someone with a curse on him lead their plea. That is the issue I have. I have cancelled the nomination process.



“I know that Kofi Konadu Sarpong is the person you want as chief if that is true come and tell me about it. I know that you have sat with him and have come to an agreement. But the person leading your plea does not have the right to do so now,” the Asantehene said in Twi at the Manhyia Palace in a video shared by Opemsuo Radio and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Background:



The Offinso paramount seat became vacant in October 2021 after the passing of the late Paramount Chief, Nana Awiafe Akenten III after a short illness at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



The late Offinsomanhene had occupied the Wiafe Akenten traditional stool for 28 years, following his enstoolment in November 1993.



As tradition demands, a new candidate must be nominated and duly vetted by the traditional processes to replace the deceased chief.



There have however been controversies surrounding the nomination of the former GNPC Boss, K.K Sarpong after he was proposed by the Offinso Queenmother, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko.



His candidacy has mostly been contested because of suggestions by some royal factions that he is not a royal nor has any entitlement to the stool.

The paramount chief of Offinso is the third in command in the Asante Kingdom.







Amotia Ofori Panin II



The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia ofori Panin, has been the most recent traditional leader to have grabbed major headlines for what he said.



Speaking at the inauguration of Archeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region on Sunday, October 23, 2022, the traditional leader described persons criticizing the work of the president as ‘villagers’ and ‘witches.’



The chief called on Ghanaians to appreciate the significant contribution of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the country and stop running down the president.



“We must appreciate the feat of the president and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.



"… those insulting the president are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager then you may be a witch or wizard,” he said without mincing words.



Following this, there have been many reactions from the public, with some politicians, including the New Patriotic Party’s former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahene.



The outspoken politician berated the Okyenhene for insulting persons who have been criticising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over happenings in the county.



He described the chief’s comments as unfortunate, adding that rather than insulting the critics of the president, he should have urged Akufo-Addo to listen to those with genuine concerns.

“Let me be very honest. Such a comment coming from a big chief is not in good taste. You are not some small chief, you are a big chief and you were not talking to your friend, you were talking in public and you uttered such words, it is not good.



“You don’t have to support the NDC or the NPP to make such comments. It was an opportunity for him to urge the president to listen to the cries of Ghanaians. You don’t just call people witches and wizards. It is not good,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











AE/BOG