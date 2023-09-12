Why this security man abandoned dream of being a soldier

Mr Abdul is a security person in Ghana

Mr Abdul, a 59-year-old security man has taken his turn on this episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV, with Eugenia Diabah.

He claims that growing up, he had wanted to be a soldier, and although he had the opportunity to pursue his dream career, he wasn't treated fairly and this pushed him to find greener pastures elsewhere.



“My dream job when I was a kid, I used to say I’d be a soldier. Somewhere along the line, I was on it when something really happened. I didn’t like one or two guys in the army so I couldn’t join no more (sic), so I found another route.”



Mr Abdul says he doesn’t regret abandoning the army to pursue a different life outside his dreams.



At his age, he says he is not happy as he had always wanted a better life for himself and his family despite ‘fighting’ hard throughout his life.



He also says that it has not been easy for him since he returned to Ghana and he has been relying on menial jobs to be able to cater for his family.



Watch Mr Abdul’s interview with Eugenia Diabah on GhanaWeb TV here









VKB/DAG



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.