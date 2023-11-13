Why 'tsofi’ was banned in Ghana - FDA explains

Turkey tail also known as tsofi is banned in Ghana because of its high percentage in fat

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has provided an in-depth explanation regarding the ban on the consumption of turkey tail, locally known as 'tsofi.'

This comes after the Eastern Regional office of the regulatory body, together with the Ghana Police Service, performed a crackdown exercise at Suhum and Nsawam/Adoagyiri, to stop the sale of the delicacy.



The FDA emphasised that the ban on tsofi has been in effect since 1999, and the recent crackdown sought to reinforce compliance with this regulation.



Shedding light on the rationale behind the prohibition, the Deputy CEO, Food Division of FDA, Roderick Daddey-Adjei, who spoke with Accra-based TV3, indicated that the regulatory body is concerned about the health challenges associated with the consumption of this popular Ghanaian delicacy, tsofi.



“The background to all of this is the law, the guideline that we use. There is a standard, specifically the GS 91 (2015), it's about meat and meat products. It states the specification for dressed, chilled and frozen poultry. Section 4.3.2 reads dressed poultry and or poultry parts shall have fat contents of not more than 15% when tested. So, if you have a product that is mean and it contains more than that, it is a problem.



“The reason why this was cited was the fact that people had made it a market where they go overseas and import products like the turkey tail (tsofi) which is really a sebaceous gland,” he explained.

He continued: “You could also have veterinary drug residue within, poultries are sometimes given medications and you could find deposits in the tail. So, you can imagine if somebody goes and the person’s selection of meat is to have that portion cut and fill a captain, maybe fill about 10kg and that is all that the container contains and bring over which people call a delicacy. It smells nice because it is oil and it has that nice flavour but the other side is the health effect that it will have on people.”



He further commended the government's proactive measures, executed through the FDA and other stakeholders, in addressing the health risks associated with the consumption of turkey tail.



The FDA emphasised the long-standing cautionary stance on this matter, indicating that any attempt to import such products at the port would result in detention.



“The issue of building cholesterol in yourself, which at the end of the day can seriously affect your health. So, you will be looking at what we call non communicable diseases, and these are diseases that your choice of lifestyle contributes to.



“So, it is a good plan that the government had in place through its arm, like the Food and Drugs Authority and other stakeholders, who from time immemorial, have been cautionate of this. So if you bring such a thing at the port it will be detained,” he added.

