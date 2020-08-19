Regional News

Why we destooled Zongo chief - Ashalaja chief explains

Ashalaja Mantse Nii Akwanor IV

Traditional Leaders of Ashalaja in the Ga South municipality of the Greater Accra region have explained the rationale behind the destoolment of the zongo chief of the area, Alhaji Usif Tahiru.

Alhaji Usif Tahiru was destooled by the Ashalaja traditional area for failing to take up the following roles:dispute settlements, arrangement of ceremonies and festivals, organization of communal labor and promotion of socio-economic development”



Speaking to Happy FM’s Mac-Paradise Okocha, Nii Akwanor IV Ashalaja Mantse [Chief] in an interview explained the destoolment of the Zongo Chief, by stating: “Alhaji Usif Tahiru has been disrespectful and impolite to the chiefs and elders of the community who enstooled him as the zongo chief of Ashalaja and keeping him as the Zongo Chief will be problematic and a threat to his people and the children who will take up the wields of this area. I [Nii Akwanor IV] being the overload of Ashalaja have personally warned him not to call himself the Zongo chief again because he has been destooled.



On his part, Nii Odartey Lamptey (Chief of the Ashalaja Youth) said, Usif Tahiru had always shown gross disrespect to the leaders. He never listened to them, he takes decision on his own without consultation. Whenever they call him for meetings, he turns down the invitation. Based on all these happenings, as the leader of the youth in the community, I can’t sit down to for a visitor to disrespect my leaders and have negative impact on the youth. So, we embrace the drastic decision by our chief to destool him.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Usif Tahiru has been warned by the kingmakers to stop parading himself as a zongo chief as well as holding any kind of activities such as festivals, ceremonies and other events in Ashalaja and its environs. The general public is advised to refrain from doing business transactions with Alhaji Usif Tahiru in the name of the Ashalaja traditional area.



Watch Video Below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.