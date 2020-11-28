Wiawso Paramount chief supports Forestry Commission with drones

Katakyie Kwasi Bumankah II making the donation

The Paramount chief of Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumankah II, has presented two Mavic mini-drones to the Forestry Commission to help protect the forest in the area.

Presenting the items at the Okogyeabo palace, Katakyie Bumankah II, said the donation was to help the Sefwi-Wiawso and Juabeso districts of the Commission to monitor the activities in the forest to protect it from illegal activities.



"The issue of forest reserves is very dear to my heart and I will do everything possible to protect it because when the forest is destroyed, there would be no Sefwi."



He charged the Commission to use the drone for the intended purposes.

Mr William Baah, Deputy Director in charge of Eastern, Ashanti, Ahafo, Western and Western North Regions, who received the drones on behalf of the Forestry Commission, commended the paramount chief for the gesture.



He said the drones would go a long way to assist them to monitor the activities in the forest to protect it from illegal chain saw and mining operations.