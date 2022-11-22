4
'Wicked' Mahama is hurt I begged Akufo-Addo to construct Asomdwe Park – Koku Anyidoho

Founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has rekindled his brawl with former President John Dramani Mahama for his failure to refurbish the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late President Atta Mills whiles in office.

Koku Anyidoho has also been accused of engaging with the government to refurbish Asomdwee Park without recourse to the family of Professor Mills.

He has dismissed the criticisms on several platforms and claimed while former President John Dramani Mahama was in office [July 24, 2012, to January 6, 2017], he pleaded with him [Mahama] to erect a tombstone on Mills' grave and put the Asomdwee Park in a proper state but he was ignored.

‘The Bull’ as affectionately called in politics has again taken to Twitter to describe Mr Mahama as “wicked” for ignoring his numerous pleas to refurbish Asomdwee Park.

“It hurts wicked John Dramani Mahama, that I begged President Akufo-Addo to build Asomdwe Park: I don’t give a toss about how John Mahama feels in his extreme ungratefulness and wickedness,” he tweeted.

