Wider consultation on Public Universities Bill needed – UG UTAG

President of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan has welcomed the suspension of the Public University Bill.

Speaking on TV3 Midday news on Thursday December 17 Dr. Nkumbaan said the Bill is unconstitutional and impracticable to apply in the universities.



The government on Wednesday December 16 suspended the controversial Public Universities Bill.



This followed a stakeholders meeting held by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on that day.



After the meeting, which had in attendance representatives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Vice-Chancellors Ghana (VCG), among others, the Chair of Education Committee, William Agyapong Quaittoo, addressed journalists.



He said copies of the revised bill has been made available to all agitating stakeholders for their inputs for the House to resume consideration after all concerns are addressed.

Dr Samuel Nkumbaan said “The reason why we wanted to bring this bill, has to do with the fact that, there is the need to harmonize administration structures as well as to whip in line with universities that have veered off with their original mandate.”



“There is some financial issue regarding some of the offices of the universities and they are of the view that if these are reasons that are motivating the prorogation of a new law, then it is unnecessary, because we already have a mirage of legislature instrument. “



Again, he added “The basic premise of wanting to harmonize all public universities under one bill, is floored on the grounds that, the universities are unique entities and that goes against that principles of constitutional uniqueness. The universities are allowed to innovate and be competitive in terms of knowledge generations.”



“We are hoping with the current suspension of the bill, government will treat us with fate with engage of consultations that are necessary, particularly not UTAG only. We the stakeholders have submitted a memorandum for the suspension of the bill to the parliamentary select committee.



“We will hold a meeting with all UTAG bodies in the various universities to make us think about what is in the bill and we will later announce to the public what our position will on the suspension.” He added.