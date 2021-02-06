Widow of former Ayawaso West Wuogon MP dies from Coronavirus

Josephine Baiden Agyarko [R] with Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Josephine Baiden Agyarko, a widow of former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko has died from COVID-19 complications, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

She was receiving treatment and appeared to be doing well until a relapse, leading to her death hours ago.



Family members who spoke to MyNewsGh.com confirming her death requested privacy to mourn.

Mrs. Josephine Baiden Agyarko is survived by her two children with her late husband, who died in November 2018.



She adds to the list of prominent persons to have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.