Widow with 7 children appeals to Dr. Bawumia for help after rainstorm destroyed her house

Safinu Tinguri Maame Sufian made the appeal through GhanaWeb

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

Maame Sufian, a mother of 7 Children from the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region is appealing to the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to come to her aid by roofing her three rooms for her after they were destroyed by a rainstorm.

The incident which happened on Saturday, 14th May 2023 has affected six communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Several women including Maame from Tinguri are appealing to the Vice President to support them get their rooms roofed as they are vulnerable to getting them back to their original shape.

Maame made her appeal to the Vice President in an interview at the time GhanaWeb visited the affected communities.

She said "Please, I am putting my hands together to beg you for help (Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia). We were here yesterday and the rain came and spoil our things.

"My husband even dead about five years ago and my children are seven. We are finding it difficult to even get food for ourselves.

"Since yesterday, we don't have a sleeping place, So Mahamudu Bawumia I need your help. You have to look into my face. I need your help for the sake of Allah," she appealed.

She also appealed to the president and philanthropists to come to her aid by roofing her three rooms for her and the children.

