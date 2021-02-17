Wife, kids of nurse who threatened to burn Supreme Court beg for clemency

Ghana's supreme court

The family of Simon Ayamga, the 33-year-old nurse who was arrested by operatives of the National Security for allegedly threatening to burn down the Supreme Court is on a hunger strike.

Children of the embattled nurse are said to have refused intake of food since the arrest of their father. Simon’s father said to be battling a fractured leg, is poorly progressing in prognosis upon hearing the arrest of his son.



Madam Eunice Adongo, wife of Simon Ayamga in an interview narrated how it is becoming difficult caring for the hunger-strike children as she pleads on the state for clemency.



“The children have refused to eat. They keep asking to know the whereabouts of their father. Simon’s father is currently battling ill-health. I am pleading for clemency. I only spoke to him once since his arrest where he disclosed to me that he is being held at the national headquarters of the national security” the wife wept uncontrollably as she narrated the ordeal.



Mr Ayamga, currently a postgraduate student at the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was arrested by state security officials after he was accused of making a statement tantamount to a contempt of court relative to the ongoing election petition. His lawyers say they have difficulties locating his whereabouts.

His wife who expressed an outmost surprise following his arrest noted that he has no such character of threats.



Reports indicate that his aged mother is currently going through a psychological trauma following her son’s arrest and detention.



Executives of the TEIN branch of the KNUST in a release apologized on behalf of the embattled nurse and called on the state to release their colleague who is said to be losing academically as examination approaches.



The whereabouts of Simon Ayamga as well as charge(s) preferred on him remains unclear.