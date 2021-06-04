Wife killer case: Court orders Cyber Crime Unit to unlock mobile phones of Dedjoe, late wife

The case has been adjourned to June 18, 2021

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service has been ordered by the Madina District Court to unlock the phone of Prince Charles Dedjoe, the Business Executive who is being held over the murder of his wife, Lillian Dedjoe.

Charles Dedjoe, is alleged to have on March 1 this year assaulted his wife after a misunderstanding leading to her death on March 8, 2021.



In Court on Friday, the court presided over by Her Worship Maame Afua Tordimah, also directed that Dedjoe’s wife Lillian, now deceased phone should also be unlocked to retrieve some information to assist in police investigations.



The court said, one of the deceased’s daughters, 17, who has knowledge of her late mother’s password should assist the unit to unlock her phone.



This was after the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa moved a motion for an order of the court, directed at the Cyber Crime Unit to unlock the two phones so the Police could retrieve some information contents between the deceased and her father as well as that of the accused and the deceased.



The Prosecutor, in her motion on notice for examination of electronic device i.e mobile phones, said the accused sent some Whatsapp messages to the complainant in the case.



She said, there were some WhatsApp messages of the complainant, Mr Seth Charles Blasu(father of deceased) of the accused on the said assault of the deceased.

“The police believe that the phones have some vital information that would enhance investigations. Unfortunately, the phones are locked, that is, they have codes on them.”



To this end, she said, “We are therefore praying the court for an order to unlock and examine message contents to enhance investigations.”



Defence to assist police



Lawyer Captain (Retired) Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, counsel for the accused did not oppose the motion but said his client could assist the Police by giving them the password and his 17 year-old-daughter could also provide her mother’s password.



He said, the accused person was ready to assist the Police with every information and the National Security has every information on his client and they had nothing to hide.



He was however unhappy with the way his application to secure an investigation caution statements from the kids of the couple was being handled by the Police.

Counsel said, the Prosecutor representing the Police, has declined to accept service of his application.



The court then asked him to facilitate the serving of either the Attorney General’s Department or the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service with application.



The case has been adjourned to June 18.



