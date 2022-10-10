Wife of Igbo king in Ghana named Mputuhemaa of Biriwa

Ugoeze Liberty Quainoo Ihenetu is to be named Nanahemaa Ekua Tsetsewa I of Biriwa

The chiefs and people of Biriwa in the Central Region of Ghana are honouring the wife of the Igbo King in Ghana, HRM Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Ihenetu Eze Ndigbo, for her massive contributions to the development of their community.

Ugoeze Liberty Quainoo Ihenetu will henceforth be known as Nanahemaa Ekua Tsetsewa I, Mputuhemaa of Biriwa.



In her role, she will be a development queen of the Biriwa area.



Speaking to GhanaWeb about the upcoming ceremony to officially coronate her, Eze Ndigbo said that the people of Biriwa had decided to honour her for her continuous support of the community.



He added that it is also to acknowledge the wife of the Igbo King in Ghana for her contributions to the education of children of the community.



“We have created public toilets in various areas in the area. We have also supported the areas with a library and supported them with a vocational school. We also have a lot of children we are paying school fees for, as well as a lot of developmental things.

“We also support their festival every year and a lot of other things. So, it is for that reason that her village wants to give her the honour as a development queen mother,” he said.



The ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, and is expected to be attended by leaders of the Igbo community in Ghana, among others.







AE/