Wife of ousted Guinea president Alpha Conde dies in Paris

Conde Djene Kaba Alpha Guinea Alpha Conde and late wife Hadja Djéné Kaba Condé

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former first lady of Guinea, Hadja Djéné Kaba Condé, died on Saturday in the French capital, Paris, multiple local news portals reported.

The information of the death of the wife of former President Alpha Condé, was confirmed by his Foundation, (FCDK PROSMI), Condé Djéné Kaba Foundation for the Promotion of Maternal and Child Health.

The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Her husband was deposed in 2021 by current military ruler Mamady Doumbouya in a bloodless coup and the couple have seen been living at their official residence in the capital Conakry.

