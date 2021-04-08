Wife over NDC comment: I have been taken out of context - Chief Biney

Deputy National Organizer of NDC, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon says he has been taken out of context regarding a news reportage that suggests that he will choose his wife over his political party.

Speaking on A1 Radio’s DayBreak Upper East Show on Thursday, April 8, 2021, Mr Biney says the media house that carried the story did so out of mischief to sell their media house and that his loyalty to the NDC remains unquestionable.



Mr Biney further said that no reasonable person will choose his work or association over his family because one works for the benefit of the family and being a member of a political party and a family member must be clearly distinguished.



He also spoke of how the party business is different from family business and his principle is, he is with the NDC, he believes in the NDC and he does not disclose party issues with his wife.

"Family and party are two distinctive things so you can't compare the two. My loyalty to the NDC remains unquestioned and evidence exist for everyone to see. My comment was taken out context, probably due to mischief""



He therefore advises “your business is your business and your family is your family and one must not mix the two”.