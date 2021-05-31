Wild celebration at Accra High Court after Rasta student wins case against Achimota School

Tyrone Marhguy is the hero of the moment

• Tyrone Marhguy, a student who was turned away from the Achimota School for wearing dreadlocks won his case against the school

• His family and friends within the fraternity were present at the court



• Following the win, they went into wild jubilation



The excitement could literally be touched in the atmosphere of the immediate precincts of the court after the court ordered the school to admit Tyrone Marhguy.



The Rastafarian who had gained admission to the Achimota School was turned away by the authorities there on the grounds that he was in dreadlocks.

This generated a lot of furore and discussions across the country.



Tyrone eventually took the school to court and won the case today.



Here is a video of how the Rastafari at the court celebrated the win:



