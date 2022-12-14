Wildfire destroy over 40 acres of maize farm owned by MCE for West Mamprusi

According to the MCE, over forty acres of his maize farmland have been ravaged by wildfire

Correspondence from North East Region

Many agriculturists in the North East Region have been bearing the brunt of the incessant burning of the vegetation in the region in every dry season of the year as farmers continue to lose their yield to bushfires.



Unlike the MCE for West Mamprusi, Hon Issahak Arimeyaw Basintale Somo Lucky, who has lost over 40 acres of his maize farm to bushfire is worried about the immoral behaviour of the bush burners in the area.



According to the MCE, over forty acres of his maize farmland have been ravaged by wildfire set by unknown Bush burners which occurred on the 1st and 12th of December 2022 respectively on farmland situated at Nabari, a community in the West Mamprusi Municipality.



The maize got burnt by the wildfire at the time the MCE was mobilizing labourers to go and harvest his sweat for the season.



Meanwhile, in 2021, about 70 acres of his immature maize were inundated by water through torrential rainfalls.



Bushfires in the region are mostly caused by smokers, honey hunters, charcoal burners, and haters of the owners of the farmlands.

The MCE told GhanaWeb that firefighters and the environmental protection agencies in the municipality have been educating the people but nothing has been changed to stop them from burning the vegetation.



"As a farmer myself, I encountered a bushfire or bush burning on my farm. All the over forty acres of my maize farm got burnt because of this kind of unreasonable bush burning.



"It seems we are not getting the solution to bush burning upon all the education we have been given to our people. It is pathetic," the MCE lamented.



The MCE used the unfortunate incident to implore stakeholders, power brokers, and traditional rulers in the West Mamprusi Municipality to put measures in place to eliminate bush burning.



"I just want to appeal to our revered chiefs in the municipality and the region at large to also help in educating our people on how to find a solution to bush burning," he appealed.