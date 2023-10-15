Wildlife officers seize bush meat from chop bar operators

Chop bar operators at Awutu Senya have been left in a state of vexation after they had their assorted bush meat seized by wildlife officers in some parts of the Central Region.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the officers on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, seized meat that was on fire, in the food of customers as well as bush meat being preserved in the refrigerator.



Chop bar operators who were affected by this operation from the wildlife officers hail from Awutu Senya West District, Gomoa East and West District, and Effutu Municipality in the Central Region.



Some chop bar operators who also spoke to Adom News disclosed that the officers from the wildlife division of the Forestry Commission bared into their workplaces with guns and other dangerous weapons.



Myjoyonline.com further reported that the Public Relations Officer of the Wildlife Division, Ernestina Adumia Anning, explained that the action of the officers was a move to enforce the adherence to protocols outlined for a ban on hunting in the bush.



However, further attempts by GhanaWeb to understand the situation better were futile as calls placed to Ernestina Adumia went unanswered.

