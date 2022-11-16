Will Adu Boahen get a fair hearing? - Presidential staffer claims OSP is annexed by Tiger Eye

Embattled Charles Adu Boahen

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer is concerned about whether the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen will get a fair hearing in a corruption case referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, OSP.

President Akufo-Addo referred his former appointee to the OSP in the November 14 letter that announced his dismissal.



The dismissal was on the back of allegations of corruption-related issues in a recently screened documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The OSP issued a statement on November 15 confirming that it had started work on the referral from the presidency.



But Buabeng is concerned with whether or not the accused will get a fair hearing. In a tweet of November 14, he said: "Will Adu Boahen get a fair hearing now that the OSP is an annexed territory of Tiger Eye PI?"



Tiger Eye PI is the private investigative outfit Anas uses in his work and Buabeng's concerns relate to the fact that the current occupant of the OSP, Kissi Agyebeng is known to be the lawyer of the investigative journalist and a law firm both men have equity in, Cromwell Gray LLP, continues to represent Anas.

Charles Adu Boahen, then a deputy Minister of Finance was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.The now-dismissed minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.

"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



