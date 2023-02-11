Will Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta listen now! – Ghanaians react to former CJ picketing over DDEP

The former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, is trending on social media after she joined retirees picketing the Ministry of Finance in Accra over the government’s plan to involve their bonds in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
Many Ghanaians on social media are asking whether President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will listen to the cries of pensioners that they should be excluded from the DDEP after Sophia Akuffo, a former appointee of the president, joined the picketing.
Former President John Dramani Mahama, in a post shared on Facebook, slammed President Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta for failing to engage before coming up with the DDEP.
“The arrogance and intransigence of a President, and incompetence of a Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team have led us here,” Mahama wrote.
The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak questioned whether Akufo-Addo will listen now.
“Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo, joins pensioners to demand total exemption from DDEP. Will NADAA and his cousin listen?” the MP questioned.
You have “NO RIGHT” to Demand sacrifice from anyone - Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to @MoF_Ghana , Ken Ofori-Atta— #TomorrowsVoices (@_ohemmanuel) February 10, 2023
She spoke with @Bra_Hanan @GHOneTV @Starr1035Fm pic.twitter.com/gynD0Ao9WF
Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo, joins pensioners to demand total exemption from DDEP. Will NADAA and his cousin listen? pic.twitter.com/pDi3DKHShB— Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) February 10, 2023
21-gun salute for former CJ Sophia Akuffo & her courageous fellow senior citizens.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) February 10, 2023
The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta govt must now retrieve looted public funds from Cary Summers (GHS28.2million); David Adjaye (GHS152million); Frontiers (GHS1.5billion) & leave the aged alone. pic.twitter.com/WL0BaVKZc7
Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joins pensioner bondholders who are picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.
This is Day 5 of the protest. pic.twitter.com/aEwMpcO8A1— Kwaku ???????????? (@kwaku_rafiki) February 10, 2023
Do you know that even on retirement, Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo receives 40,000 cedis a month, A V8, and Police escort. All under Article 71 ?— Isaac J.K Bediako (@ike_official1) February 10, 2023
You see why Ghana need new constitution to correct these wrongs ? pic.twitter.com/fVUduZ3x8G
Former CJ Sophia Akuffo joins bondholders to picket at Finance Ministry#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/xOBe53iqsF— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 10, 2023
Due to the uselessness of this @NAkufoAddo government with Bawumia as head of EMT, We have a former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo,an article 71 holder who retired on her salary protesting on this DDEP.@AnnanPerry @_kwekujay pic.twitter.com/eVwmBmkJll— Yaw Eduful (@yaw_eduful_) February 10, 2023
Ofori-Atta had better go back to the drawing board - Sophia Akuffo >>> Click to READ https://t.co/pndQtQlSQO— GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) February 10, 2023
The Nation's disagreement to this horrible DDEP is epitomized by this foto of former CJ Gloria Akuffo (Rtd), pocketing at the Ministry of Finance.— Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) February 10, 2023
I have nothing more useful to add. pic.twitter.com/5e29hlFl2h
Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is deeply unhappy about the domestic debt exchange deal pic.twitter.com/kBOYXWHEEK— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 10, 2023
Nana Yaa Jantuah and Sophia Akuffo on the debt exchange programme #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/zamyINgkkE— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 10, 2023
Your own member Sophia Akuffo is calling you wicked .. eiii Charley Ken Ofori Atta you do all … you’ve reached the height of it! What a guy ????????pic.twitter.com/S2gvtUixt9— Road Trip 18th Feb ???????????? (@GhanaSocialU) February 10, 2023
