Will Akufo-Addo order heads of independent institutions to proceed on leave like the Auditor-General? – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has indicated that the motive behind the President’s decision of ordering the Auditor-General to proceed on leave threatens the independence of the office of the Auditor-General as well as other state institutions such as the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chief Justice (CJ).

“If the president can ask the Auditor-General to go on leave, it means he can ask the Chief Justice to go on leave, he can ask the Electoral Commissioner to go on leave, he can ask the CHRAJ Director to go on leave, but these are supposed to be independent institutions,” Mahama said in an interview on Sunday, August 9.



He said the decision by the president bastardizes and tempers with the democracy of the country.



“Look, the Auditor-General, when you go on leave who changes your door locks? It means that there is no intention that you’re coming back and apart from that what is the…the Auditor General’s office is supposed to be an independent office.

“No President in the fourth republic has misused the military the way this president has misused the military,” he stated.





