Will IMF negotiations cease if Ofori-Atta dies or falls sick? - Manasseh asks

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has suggested that it is untenable that Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal as Finance Minister will derail Ghana’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His comments come on the back of reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the over eighty (80) NPP MPs demanding the sack of Ofori-Atta to allow him complete the IMF negotiations.



In a Facebook post, the award-winning journalist wondered if the negotiations with the Bretton Woods institution will grind to a halt if Ofori-Atta fell ill or passed away.



He wrote: “God forbid, but if Ken Ofori-Atta falls sick or dies, will the IMF negotiations cease? The excuse that his removal will derail the IMF negotiations is what we call in Gurune “nagenbeto”.



Background



On Tuesday, October 25, a group of NPP MPs held a press conference to demand that want Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen be sacked from their respective roles.

According to them, new faces in their stead will inject confidence in the economy which is on slope of decline.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, who spoke on behalf of the over 80 MPs said they will boycott the 2023 budget reading and debate if President Akufo-Addo fails to dismiss his appointees.



Following this, the president has held meetings with the MPs where it is reported that he has appealed to them to allow Ken Ofori-Atta in particular complete the IMF negotiations.



Meanwhile, the majority caucus in Parliament have said in a statement that there is a consensus to dismiss Ofori-Atta however it should be deferred to after the IMF negotiations.





