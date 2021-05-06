Will the #FixTheCountry demo still come on after conveners dialogue with govt?

The conveners of the #FixTheCountry have met with the National Security minister

The government and the Conveners of the planned #FixTheCountry demonstration, have come to an agreement to explore further dialogues in addressing their concerns.

In a tweet thread from the Ministry of Information, a meeting between the National Security minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, and the leadership of the #FixTheCountry campaign that has swept throughout the country and on social media, concluded with the consensus.



"Earlier today, The Minister for National Security Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, held a meeting with Conveners of a planned demonstration dubbed #FixTheCountry.



"In acknowledging the healthy conversation that has been started following a social media campaign, #FixTheCountry, the Minister invited the group to explore further dialogue on their concerns.



"The conveners in turn expressed their pleasure at the invitation and the level of seriousness with which their concerns have been taken by government. The Minister and the group agreed to dialogue further," the tweets said.



It is left to wonder if the planned demonstration for Saturday, May 9, 2021, will still come off, also too following how widespread the campaign has gone and the great interest it has generated from people of power and influence.

