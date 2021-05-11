Will you also stop parties from holding primaries? - Nana Ofori scolds police

A photo of some police officers

Nana Ofori Owusu, PPP National Chairman, says the Police should allow the #fixthecountry conveners to embark on their protest march irrespective of the coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.

The conveners scheduled Sunday, May 9, 2021, for their protest march to register their displeasure with the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but they were stopped by the Police.



The Police argued that the protest defies the public gathering restrictions.



Preventing the protesters, the Police acquired a restraining order from the High Court which read the conveners, their associates and all parties interested in taking the protest march are "prohibited from embarking on any demonstration on Sunday, 9th May, 2021 or any other date until the restriction on public gathering is lifted by the appropriate authority".



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Ofori rebuked the Police for prohibiting the protest.

He asked the Police if they will equally stop political parties from holding their primaries, stressing what they have done to the #fixthecountry protesters means that, "all political activities henceforth will also have to be stopped".



"Are we going to do that? When it comes to political activities, when someone is going for primaries and so forth, is the Police going to come and also impose that on the political activities?'' he further questioned.



He admonished the Police to, "allow the people to go; just allow them'' on their demonstration because, to him, nothing bad will happen when they do so.