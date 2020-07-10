General News

Will you rule over a nation of sick people or ghosts? - Ursula Owusu quizzes

Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has slammed political figures in the country for scoring political points with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has affected over 20000 people and shattered the economy.



Ghana's case count has risen to 22,822 after 854 new cases and 17,564 people have recovered.



The horrifying rate of infections has compelled the Finance Ministry, COCOBOD, BOST and other companies and Ministries to shut down operations after their staff members tested positive and also as a precautionary measure against the disease.



Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo among other government and health officials have contracted the disease.



Hon. Opoku Prempeh has recovered from the disease and sharing his experience in an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Thursday, July 9, 2020 said "but for God, I would not be alive".



"I thought I was going to die based on the condition when I was admitted, but after I was stabilized, I knew the worst was over...What I went through, it was only by the Grace of God," he further stated.

Despite the dangers associated with the disease, there are some political party members and supporters making political gains out of the situation.



Speaking on ''Kokrokoo'', the Communication Minister warned against the political twist to the pandemic.



She wondered why some people think they can use the COVID-19 issue to advance the political ambitions of their parties and themselves.



"If you feel you're advancing the course of your political party and we all die, who will you rule over in government? Who will you be ruling over, a nation of sick people or dead people or ghosts?...Where will you, yourself, be standing? You might end up being one of the ghosts," she fumed.





