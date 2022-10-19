William Kwame Atamudzi predicted to be next NDC Eastern Regional Chairman - CePRA

William Kwame Atamudzi has been predicted to win the chairmanship position

Source: Petit Michael, Contributor

The Center for Political Research and Advocacy (CePRA) in a quasi-opinion polls is predicting a win for Mr. William Kwame Atamudzi, with some weeks to the election of executives for the leadership of the Eastern Region of the National Democratic Congress.

According to Cepra, 50% of respondents said, the current Eastern Regional First Vice chairman, William Kwame Atamudzi is their preferred Regional Chairman for the NDC, a situation which suggests a popular endorsement of Mr. William Kwame Atamudzi for the regional Chairmanship race.



A statement issued and signed by U.L Mustapha, a Research Analyst at CePRA, emphasized that the poll, which was conducted in June, July, August and September 2022, placed him ahead of the four other Candidates eyeing the chairmanship slot.



“Out of the 700 participants in the poll, 622 of the respondents were constituency executives, 78 were former government appointees, Former MMDCEs and founding fathers of the party across 25 out of the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region”, CePRA statement said.



50%, representing 350 of the respondents said, the current regional vice chairman is their choice for the regional Chairmanship position.



Other respondents said. Mr William Kwame Atamudzi has the requisite acumen to lead the region better than the other aspirants”, the statement said.

Many among the reasons given were that, the man is very hardworking, a grassroot person, very visible and accessible, very resourceful, understands the party structures, very experienced and appeals to all factions of the party.



The statement also disclosed that the incumbent regional chairman Mr. John Owusu Amankrah (Jowak) placed second with 19% representing 133 of the 700 respondents.



CePRA however believes Jowak’s second position is still shaky and likely to dwindle in the elections due to his old age and immobility challenges, a condition Party Footsoldiers have described as a recipe for disaster.



The remaining respondents were split between Kevor Mark-Oliver, former Eastern Regional Secretary, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, former Regional chairman and Basil Ahiable, one time regional chairman aspirant.



Mark Oliver Kevor pulled 77 votes, representing 11% of the respondents while Bismarck Tawiah Boateng pulled 70 votes, representing 10% of the participants with Basil Ahiable also pulling 70 votes representing 10% of the respondents.

It would be recalled that CePRA , in the run up to the GJA elections conducted a similar polls and predicted a win for Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the current GJA President which came to fruition.



If CePRA’s prediction in the GJA elections is something to go by then, its latest polls that William Kwame Atamudzi will win the NDC Eastern regional Chairmanship race is undisputable.



