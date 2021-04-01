Willie Hor commissions six mechanized boreholes at Afram Plains South

Willie Hor [3rd left]

The 2020 NPP aspiring MP for the Afram Plains South Constituency in collaboration with Direct Aid International have commissioned six mechanised boreholes in six Muslim communities in the area.

Honourable Willie Hor in his speech thanked the donnors, Direct Aid International for their quick response to his application by approving 6 boreholes and 3 mosques which are in their various stages of construction.



He advised the beneficiary communities namely: Dedeso, Forifori, Dunkron, Maamekrobo, Agyata and Ekye Amanfrom to take good care of the facilities.



He further advised them to form committees to manage the water projects by way of selling the water at a minimum price and use the proceeds for repairs, maintenance, light bills and fuel for powering the stand by generators in times of light out since the NGO will only do major repairs after 2 years.



The representative of Direct Aid International and Chief Imam of Maamekrobo in their addresses both thanked Hon. Willie Hor for his hard work and dedication to ensure that his constituents are relieved from their perennial water shortage problem.

They prayed that Allah should grant him what he is aspiring for.



It will be recalled that during the 2020 electioneering campaign, Hon William Hor promised the various Muslim communities that he will build 3 mosques and dig 6 mechanised boreholes for his constituents.



He then applied to the Direct Aid International to come to his aid. He has since followed up until his vision has finally come into a reality.