Winneba demo: Four Effutu NDC Constituency executives arrested

Four National Democratic Congress Executives of the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region have been arrested at the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan says the Executives went to the Police Station to secure bail for the ten demonstrators who pelted stones at police officer during a Demonstration on Tuesday, December 5,2023 to show this displeasure over the alleged sale pof the Winneba Ramser Site and Forest which serves as the hunting place for the Aboakyire Festival.



The arrested executives include the Constituency Chairman, Constituency Women Organizer, Constituency Treasurer and Constituency Youth Organizer.



Police suspect these executives were behind the demonstration which led the attack on police officers assigned to maintain law and order during the protest.

The party leaders who were appealing for the release of the ten demonstrators from police custody were handcuff and put in cells as soon as they step their foot at the police station.



Meanwhile, the ten demonstrators who were arrested including a woman have been granted bail after they were put before the Agona Swedru Circuit court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.



They will re-appear in court on the December 19, 2023.