Winner-takes-all must give way to politics of national agenda – Atta Mills Institute

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

The Atta Mills Institute (AMI), through its founder and Chief Executive Office (CEO) Koku Anyidoho, has lauded government and all political stakeholders for the efforts made towards promoting consensus building in the interest of the state.

In a press release dated February 23, 2021 and signed by Mr. Koku Anyidoho, the AMI was pleased to appreciate the selection of a new Speaker from an opposition party. It said: “for the first time in our newest political dispensation in Ghana, we have an Executive Wing of Government that does not have its ‘way’ in Parliament.”



“And we congratulate ourselves for making it possible for Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to become the Speaker of Parliament,” it continued.



The Institute also acknowledged the election of National Democratic Congress’ Enoch Teye Mensah whose victory as a Council Member of State representing Greater Accra region came as a surprise to many.



The institute further appreciated the bond that existed between lawyers of both major parties when Dr. Dominic Ayine was approached by Mr. Frank Davies on issues of contempt.

“It was also most heartening listening to an NDC lawyer, Honourable Dr. Dominic Ayine openly thank and eulogise an NPP lawyer, Mr. Frank Davis, for being the mastermind behind the apology that the former Deputy Attorney General rendered to the revered learned Justices of the Supreme Court over some unacceptable description of the Justices,” the statement read.



The institute encouraged all political stakeholders to continue in like manner to efface the “winner takes all” politics in the system and to promote consensus building for a better Ghana.



“The ‘Winner Takes All’ politics has to fast fade away, for a National Agenda to take center stage, and also, hubris must not be given a place of virtue. Consensus-building is the best way forward for us to build the Better Ghana that we all desire and deserve.



“Let us all strive to put, morality, at the heart of our governance and nation-building processes; and there is no way, God, shall not bless our Homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong,” the statement urged.