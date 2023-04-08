0
Menu
News

Winners of the 2023 Samira Bawumia Literature Prize honored

279720818 949396 Samira Bawumia Literature Prize winners

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project has honoured thirty Samira Bawumia Literature Prize winners at the ISSER Conference Hall at the University of Ghana Legon in Accra.

The winners were drawn from various categories, including Fiction, Non-Fiction and Poetry.

The Literature Prize is a biennial writing competition to support and encourage aspiring young Ghanaian writers while contributing to the growing Ghanaian literary space.

The competition grooms talents through tailored workshops and exposes their creativity by publishing their entries. She urged parents to encourage their children to make reading a habit, in order to improve their writing.

First-place winners were awarded laptops and a cash amount of GH¢5,000, second winners got GHC¢3,000 and GH¢2,000 the third-place winners.

The 4th to 10th place winners in each category received GH¢1,000, additionally, all top thirty shortlist entries across categories will be published according to Second Lady.

The winners of each category were awarded an amount of money, three books written by Manasseh Azure, a laptop and a certificate.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha