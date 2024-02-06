Winning the election will depend on you and Dagbon - Mahama to Ya Naa

John Mahama exchanging pleasantries with Ndan Ya-Naa

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

Former president, John Mahama has opined that his success in the December presidential election will depend on the support and votes of the Dagbon people.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while speaking at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, the seat of the Dagbon King on Monday, February 5, 2024, said his win in the 2024 election would depend on Dagbon.



"Ndan Ya-Na If I win, it'll be you and your [people]", Mahama said in Dagbani as he paid a courtesy call on the Dagbon Overlord as part of his two-day Building Ghana's tour of the area.



The Dagbon Overlord in a speech presented by Zangbalung Naa said "Only Allah



knows” who Ghana’s next president would be.

Dagbon has over 2 million electorates and 16 constituencies, with 15 in the Northern Region and Chereponi in the North East Region.



In past elections, the NDC won 14 of the 16 constituencies, with the area once considered as an electoral "World Bank" of the party.



However, its electoral fortunes have dwindled in recent years, losing as many as seven constituencies.



Currently, the party only holds seven of the 16 constituencies. The party also lost two of its "safe seats"- Mion and Karaga in the 2016 elections.