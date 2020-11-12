Wisconsin University College launches online radio platform

Wisconsin International University College

The Wisconsin International University College, Ghana has launched its online radio platform.

The media platform is to help in the dissemination of information among members of the university community as well as other stakeholders of the school.



The project, which was spearheaded by the university’s School of Communication, is also aimed at giving their students a hands-on experience as they train them in media activities.



Speaking at the launch, the President of the University, Professor Obeng Mireku lauded the initiative and was hopeful that it will be beneficial in the preparation of students for the job market.



“Permit me to commend the school of communication studies for this laudable initiative to set up this state of the art multi-purpose broadcasting studio. Indeed, there is no need saying that the conducive space and critical tools for both theory and practices available in the facility provide to our students the competitive urge and quest to realize their ultimate career aspirations in the world out there,” he said.



Also at the launch, President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Roland Affail Monney urged media practitioners to exercise caution in their reportage especially as the country heads to the polls.

He explained that the media should aim at uniting Ghanaians and not causing a division with their reportage.



“As we go into the general election, I admonished media practitioners to be very circumspect in their reportage and conduct their work in a manner to unite the country rather than divide it,” he shared.



Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Janet Tulasi Mensah, shared her optimism with the future of journalism as communication schools advance to ensure practical learning platforms for their students.



“I am filled with complete optimism that the future of the media in Ghana is bright as students will receive hands-on approach of learning in that sector of our economy. It will as well serve as a source of reliable and real-time information which will in the wake of fake news, mongering taken by the listening public since radio arguably has the largest audience,” she said.