Wisconsin University Ghana debunks reports of coronavirus outbreak on its campuses

Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, has debunked news report of a “looming outbreak” of COVID-19 on its campuses, which it describes as mischievous and misleading.
According to the management of the University, there has been no reported case of COVID-19 at any of its campuses since the outbreak of the virus in 2020.
“Contrary to news making rounds of a “looming outbreak” of COVID-19 at Wisconsin International University College, Management of the University wishes to bring to the attention of all that there has been no reported case of COVID-19 at any of the Wisconsin International University College campuses in either Accra or Kumasi since the outbreak of the disease early last year,” the Univesity said in a statement signed by its Registrar.
According to the University, it has achieved this as a result of the strict adherence to all the laid down safety precautions and protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and World Health Organization (WHO).
The management, however, assured members of the public that adequate measures including handwashing and sanitiser use, compulsory wearing of face mask, and a COVID-19 monitoring team, have been put in place to curtail any possible outbreak of the disease on its campuses.
The University further indicated that it is “investigating the source of a false DAILY POST newspaper report” and will update the public in due course.
