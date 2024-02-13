With 298 days to December 7, EC has still not announced its calendar – Dr Omane Boamah

Jean Mensa is the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Director of Elections and IT of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Omane Boamah, has expressed his displeasure with the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

Dr Boamah, a former minister for communication, is not happy about the EC's failure to announce the dates for events leading to the upcoming general elections.



He indicated that with less than a year left for the elections, Ghanaians must have a detailed calendar of events for the 2024 polls.



In a post shared on X on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Dr Boamah was also bemused by the fact the calendar for the election has not been released with less than 300 days to the usual day for the general elections in Ghana, December 7.



“298 Days to the December 07 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, yet the Electoral Commission has still not disclosed the Electoral Calendar,” he wrote.



It is not clear whether the proposal by the EC of a change in the day of general elections in Ghana is what is leading to the delay in the release of the calendar.



The EC has proposed a change in the election day from December 7 to November 7 which the NDC has rejected.

Read his post below:





298 Days to the December 07 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, yet the Electoral Commission has still not disclosed the Electoral Calendar. ???? pic.twitter.com/OxrpMgJwSo — Dr. Omane Boamah (@eomaneboamah) February 13, 2024

BAI/NOQ