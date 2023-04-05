‘With God it is possible’ video pops up after Bawumia’s flagbearership bid post

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Persons supporting the presidential flagbearership bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have been sharing a video in which Bawumia is heard talking about God’s destiny for Ghana.

The 29-second video is being linked to a social media post the Vice President made on March 4, 2023, which has been interpreted by some political watchers are an unofficial announcement of his bid to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado as leader of the New Patriotic Party.



The post is captioned: “It is possible,” accompanied by a picture of the Ghana and NPP flags.



Bawumia is heard saying: @I believe that God has a destiny for Ghana. I believe that God wil get Ghana to the Promised Land.”



He goes on to exhort the gathering to an action: “Can I hear you say, with God it is possible. With God it is possible. With God it is possible. It is indeed possible.”



It is possible: Bawumia’s formal declaration?

The post is the biggest indication Dr. Bawumia has publicly given towards running for the NPP flagbearership, and then the race to be the next President of Ghana.



Dr. Bawumia is widely tipped as a frontrunner in the NPP flagbearership race, which is scheduled to kick off next month, with the election slated for November this year.



Reactions to the post on social media platforms were largely welcoming.



On his page, where the announcement was made, several comments urged him on, describing him as the Next To Lead.



Dr. Bawumia has been directly involved in the past four General elections in Ghana, run between 2008 and 2020.

He has been running mate to President Akufo-Addo for four consecutive times, which is unprecedented in the history of Ghanaian politics.



Dr. Bawumia is regarded by many as the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana, considering the number of initiatives and policies he has spearheaded as Vice President.







