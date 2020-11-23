With all these budgetary allocations, what significant case did Amidu prosecute? - Charles Owusu

Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu, Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, has dared Martin Amidu to divulge anything he claims to have on the Akufo-Addo government.

Martin Amidu resigned on Monday, November 16 citing various reasons from him not being paid his emoluments and benefits to operational challenges among others as basis for his decision.



In an interview with broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda, he accused the government of spewing lies about him and cautioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to bring his officials to order or face his wrath.



He threatened to disclose some sensitive issues about the government should the lies continue.



"I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable. So, either the attacks will stop or I will defend my integrity even if that means my death. It is something I won by virtue of hard work from the PNDC till date and I'm not going to allow anybody, not even the President, to pull that integrity into the mud".



"Anybody who tries to fight corruption must be aware from the beginning that corruption will fight back and all that is going on is corruption fighting back, and it's demonstrating . . . Nobody should push me. I repeat nobody should push me . . . They should tell their people they have wrongly briefed to be telling lies about me to stop before I decide to respond, and when I decide to respond, I will do so without fear or favour; and as I told you even to the extent that if my life will be laid for speaking the truth and defending the constitution of Ghana as by law established, I'll do so. Now as a private citizen, nobody can control me . . .", he fumed.



Juxtaposing the statements of Martin Amidu vis-à-vis the President's reply to him, Charles Owusu was convinced that Mr. Amidu doesn't speak the truth and has called his bluff.

''Nobody will dare you. Bring the issues out!...he doesn't speak the truth. He is an independent person; his office wasn't under the control of anybody but today he says someone was interfering in his work'', he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He labeled Martin Amidu as incompetent stressing ''he has failed as a Special Prosecutor''.



To Charles Owusu, Mr. Amidu's continued stay in office was causing financial loss to the State, hence his resignation should be accepted as good news.



''His appointment was causing financial loss to this State. What did he do? He's just causing financial loss to the State. What benefit did the government gain from his appointment? What case did he prosecute?''



He, however, applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his bold choice of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor because, to him, the President took a major risk.