With the number of women in the world, no woman can ‘flex’ me – Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kubungu Ras Mubarak has indicated that he’s never moved by getting jilted by a woman.

This he said is because there are a lot of women in the world and the last thing a woman will do is to “flex” him or break his heart.



“So far as there are a huge number of women existing in the world and a Muslim who can marry four, no woman can break my heart or get me to be depressed because they don't like me anymore,” he said in an interview with Kofi TV.

He further indicated that after he failed marriage with Rasheeda, he went international by getting married to an Algerian to make a point that he was a good man, adding that he had several influential people giving him good references when the family of his wife was investigating his background.



