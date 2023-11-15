With the right investments, it is possible for courts to run a 24-hour system – ADR Director

File photo

Former President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Alex Nartey, has said that with the right investments, our courts can work even in the evening.

He noted that it is highly possible for our judiciary system to run a 24-hour system.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that with the right investments, we can run this system effectively.



He was responding to a question on whether it was possible for the courts to run a 24-hour system with judges presiding over cases even at 5 p.m.



Alex Nartey responded in the affirmative, stressing that with the needed investment, we can achieve this.



He said, “Why not? It is possible. If we are ready to invest in it, why not?”



Meanwhile, Alex Nartey, who is the Director of ADR Alex has revealed that plans are underway to ensure that every court in Ghana will have mediators.

He said that currently, 135 of our courts have at least five mediators.



The plan, he said, is to ensure that in the next five years, every court in Ghana will have mediators as part of the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.



The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has officially declared today, Monday, November 13, to Friday, November 17, 2023, as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week for the current Legal Year Term.



The objective behind ADR Week is to provide an opportunity for the ADR Directorate of the Judicial Service to engage the public, informing citizens about the presence of ADR within the court system.



The initiative also forms part of the efforts to educate the public on how significant ADR is in seeking justice and how to leverage this vital process for meaningful access to justice.



Mr. Nartey said that when a judge recommends ADR, it does not mean your case is not an important one.

The move he stressed is to save time and money and have the issue addressed without delay.



The theme for this year’s ADR Week is “Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).”



He disclosed that a total of one hundred and thirty-five (135) courts, comprising thirty-five (35) circuit courts and one hundred (100) district courts, will participate in the week-long exercise.



He further noted that the Judicial Service has adopted ADR as part of its adjudication procedure, dubbed “Court-Connected ADR.”



This programme aims to improve access to justice in Ghana by making it more accessible, cost-effective, non-adversarial, timely, and flexible, especially for the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable, he said.