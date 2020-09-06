Politics

Withdraw, apologise for ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys’ comment – Mahama urged

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

US-based Ghanaian professor, Kwaku Asare, has described the description of Akyems as “Sakawa Boys” by former President John Mahama as unacceptable and unbecoming.

Prof Asare has, therefore, asked the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to withdraw those comments and apologize accordingly.



Mr Mahama is reported to have shared an article written by Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo on his Facebook page, adding to the article the descriptions ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys’ and ‘Grandpa’.



The former president, in an interview on Saturday, defended the post.



“He [President Akufo-Addo] was an opposition leader who called Presidents before him anything you can imagine, including ‘Prof Do Little’ and then he described somebody as a ‘Simpa Panyin’ and I don’t want to repeat the others things,” he said.



“He’s the President who has called his critics naysayers and Jeremiahs,” he added.



“I don’t understand on what standard he can be offended at this time because he has precedent of name-calling.”

But commenting on this development on his Facebook page, Professor Asare said the comments by the former president were unpleasant hence must be withdrawn.



“I had assumed and therefore ignored the “akyem sakawa boys” phrase attributed to my friend and former President John Dramani Mahama because I thought it was fake news".



“However, it is now clear that I assumed wrongly".



“Such a phrase coming from a former President and an aspiring Presidential candidate, whether originally authored or retweeted, is unacceptable, unbecoming, unsightly, unpleasant and has no place in our civic space. It is condemnable and must be condemned in no uncertain terms".



“His Excellency must reflect on the phrase, withdraw it and offer an unconditional apology to my Akyem brethren who fed me well when I carried cocoa in Oda.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.